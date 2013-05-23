* Stocks fall after Bernanke says Fed could cut stimulus
* Spanish borrowing costs rise at auction
* Bunds outperform U.S. Treasuries, widening yield spread
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 23 Lower-rated euro zone debt yields
rose on Thursday as expectations U.S. monetary stimulus could be
scaled back hit investors' appetite for riskier assets.
A Spanish debt auction drew below-average demand and Greek
10-year yields rose back above longer-dated ones as investors
unwound positions in high-yielding debt, which has been rallying
for the past year on a central bank-induced sense of comfort.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields posted their biggest
daily rise in two months.
Some stronger-than-expected economic data in the past month
has raised questions about the Federal Reserve's commitment to
its $85 billion euro monthly asset purchase programme. Chairman
Ben Bernanke told Congress on Wednesday the Fed could scale back
its purchases in the next few meetings if the economy improves.
Forecast-beating U.S. home sales and jobs data on Thursday
weighed on Treasuries and their top-rated peers, German Bunds,
with the June future contract down 11 ticks on the day
at 144.49.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields rose 12 basis points each to 4.04 percent and 4.31
percent, respectively. Irish and Portuguese yields rose as well.
Greek 10-year yields were 66 basis points
higher on the day at 8.85 percent, although traders said thin
volumes in the battered Greek market exacerbated the move.
"There's a washing out of positions that have worked out in
the past couple of months," one trader said. "Central banks in
general have been running with the taps pretty wide open for the
last couple of years."
"If they start withdrawing liquidity this is a big shifting
point. I don't even think they're going to do it (any time
soon), but the fact that they are talking about it changes the
market perception."
The downbeat mood in higher-yielding assets pushed up
Spain's medium-term borrowing costs for the first time since
February, with demand of 1.9 times supply below an average 2.6
seen at auctions of five-year bonds this year.
"Overall, despite Spain achieving its targeted issue volume,
this is a fairly weak auction result," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a
strategist at Rabobank. "Today we have seen a relatively
aggressive risk-off move."
But the retreat in peripheral euro zone bonds is likely to
be limited by expectations the European Central Bank will keep
its ultra-easy monetary policy after business surveys pointed to
further contraction in the bloc's economy in the second quarter.
Some traders said the moves in equities, where European
stocks fell over 2.1 percent following a more than 7 percent
slide in Japan's Nikkei index were probably overdone.
"Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.)
economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself
in terms of removal of central bank stimulus," a second trader
said.