LONDON May 24 Bund futures rose slightly on Friday before the release of Germany's Ifo business climate index, which is likely to shed more light about how much the euro zone economy could be lagging the United States.

A fall in Japanese stocks overnight also increased the appetite for German debt, perceived as a low-risk asset.

Bund futures have been volatile this week as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank could scale back its monetary stimulus if the economy improved further.

Grimmer prospects for the euro zone contrast with the improved outlook for the U.S. economy and this is likely to keep Bunds volatile and make them more sensitive to data releases in the near term, traders said.

"I still think there's a case for Bunds outperforming (U.S. Treasuries ... (but) better data from the U.S. takes the pressure off the European Central Bank (to ease monetary policy further)," one trader said.

"Data is key for everything nowadays. It's going to determine how the rest of the year will pan out."

Bund futures were last 12 ticks higher at 144.51.