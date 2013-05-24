* German Ifo rises more than expected in May
* Contrasting euro zone/U.S. outlooks to keep Bunds volatile
* German debt seen increasingly sensitive to data
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 24 Bund futures hit two-month lows
on Friday after the German Ifo business survey beat forecasts,
although the grim outlook for the euro zone economy limited
losses.
The Ifo think-tank said its index rose to 105.7 in May from
104.4 in April, beating the 104.5 consensus. The figures suggest
the German economy is slowly picking up speed after a sluggish
first quarter.
However, the euro zone as a whole was still expected to
contract further, keeping the European Central Bank inclined to
ease monetary policy later this year, analysts said.
"We've had a bit of pressure after (the Ifo release) as
markets questioned whether this will put the rate cut scenario
in danger," said Philip Tyson, strategist at ICAP.
"But I'm not inclined to get hugely excited," he said,
adding the euro zone economy still faced a rough time ahead.
Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower on the day at
144.24, having hit a two-month low of 144.12 earlier in the
session. They have fallen by almost a point this week on
expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary
stimulus if the U.S. economic recovery gathers pace.
The grimmer prospects for the euro zone economy are likely
to keep Bunds volatile and make them more sensitive to data in
the near term, traders said.
The U.S./German 10-year yield spread
lingered around 60 basis points, just below three-year highs hit
earlier this week.
"I still think there's a case for Bunds outperforming (U.S.
Treasuries) ... (but) better data from the U.S. takes the
pressure off the European Central Bank (to ease monetary policy
further)," one trader said.
"Data is key for everything nowadays. It's going to
determine how the rest of the year will pan out."
ICAP's Tyson said the U.S./German 10-year spread had room to
"get closer to 100 (bps), potentially."
Expectations U.S. stimulus could be scaled back hit
investors' appetite for riskier assets, and lower-rated bond
yields have risen sharply this week.
Italian 10-year yields were 6 bps higher on
the day at 4.10 percent. The 21 bps rise so far puts them on
track for the highest weekly rise in two months. Equivalent
Spanish yields rose 7 bps to 4.38 percent.