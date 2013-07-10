LONDON, July 10 German Bund futures reversed gains on Wednesday, tracking weakness in U.S. Treasuries before a 10-year T-note auction and minutes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

Bund futures fell as low as 142.41, 15 ticks lower on the day, having traded as high as 142.87 earlier as peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit ratings to one notch above 'junk'.