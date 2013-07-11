* Bernanke says accommodative policy still needed

* Bunds rise in tandem with peripheral bonds

* Italy to sell bonds worth up to 6.5 billion euros

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 11 Euro zone bonds rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke struck a dovish note on monetary policy, which was also expected to ensure Italy's first debt auction since a rating downgrade draws solid demand.

Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy by one notch to BBB late on Tuesday, triggering a sell-off in Italian and Spanish debt on Wednesday as investors were reminded of the weak economic prospects for the euro area's most indebted states.

But Bernanke's comment that accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future was powerful enough to temper investor concerns over the periphery's weaknesses.

Italian 10-year yields fell 7 basis points on the day to 4.38 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields dropped 5 bps to 4.73 percent.

"We've seen after the downgrade that peripheral bonds still have an important credit component," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at Commerzbank in London.

"However, with the worst fears about the euro zone crisis fading away, these bonds also have a rate component and this is why they are reacting with the Bunds to Bernanke's comments."

He said the positive sentiment was expected to enable Italy to auction "smoothly" up to 6.5 billion euros of three- and 30-year fixed rate bonds and five-year floating rate notes linked to Euribor.

German Bund futures rose 41 ticks on the day to 142.99, with 10-year cash yields down 3 bps to 1.61 percent. Rabobank market economist Emile Cardon said there was limited room for yields to fall further.

"(Bernanke) probably tried to reassure markets that they won't taper immediately," Cardon said. "But I don't think yields would slide that much. We could probably go to 1.50-1.55 percent before markets realise tapering is still on the cards."

When Bernanke first signalled plans to reduce stimulus in May, Bund yields traded around 1.30 percent, some 20 bps above their record lows. In June they posted the fastest monthly rise since the start of the year, climbing to around 1.85 percent before falling back some 25 bps.

"This volatility shows just how difficult it is for the Fed to communicate as it tries to exit quantitative easing," Commerzbank's Leister said. He added that the difficulty of the process meant Bunds were likely to be increasingly volatile and sensitive to data releases.

Initial U.S. jobless claims data at 1230 GMT may provide yet another opportunity for Bunds to change course, analysts said.

Portuguese bonds underperformed other euro zone debt, with 10-year yields rising 2 bps to 6.92 percent.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva rejected a government continuity plan late on Wednesday and asked the ruling coalition to join forces with the opposition to complete adjustments under a bailout by June 2014, prolonging political uncertainty.