LONDON, July 12 German and Italian bond futures
rose at the open on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries
after U.S. Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke talked down
expectations of tighter monetary policy.
Comments by European Central Bank Board member Peter Praet
in a German newspaper that interest rates will stay at current
levels or lower as long as inflation remains moderate were also
supporting demand for euro zone debt.
Irish government bonds are likely to get a lift from
Standard & Poor's upgrade of its credit rating outlook to
positive from stable with a BBB* rating, but this was likely to
be capped as rival Moody's still rates the country "junk".
"The U.S. (30-year) auction was solid yesterday ... Bernanke
devalued the tapering fears a little bit. I don't see any reason
why we should sell off going into the weekend. The tone in the
market is OK," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 18 ticks up at 143.11
compared with 142.93 at Thursday's settlement, while Italian BTP
futures were 25 ticks higher at 110.36.