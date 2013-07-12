LONDON, July 12 Portuguese government bonds
underperformed other euro zone debt on Friday after Lisbon
requested a delay in the next regular review of the country's
bailout by its creditors due to its political crisis.
Portuguese 10-year yields rose 11 basis points
on the day to 7.08 percent. In contrast, equivalent Spanish
yields fell 10 bps to 4.72 percent.
"Portugal is struggling as the government delays the next
quarterly review to the end of August which is clearly fueling
fears that Portugal doesn't have the appetite for further fiscal
consolidation measures in place," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.