* Portuguese, Irish fortunes diverge as Lisbon thrown into crisis

* Portugal requests aid review delay to August

* S&P raises its ratings outlook, raises Irish debt appeal

* Other euro zone bonds gain on Fed, ECB policy reassurances

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 12 Portuguese yields climbed on Friday after Lisbon delayed its creditors' next review of the country's bailout due to a political crisis, bucking the wider trend towards lower yields in other euro zone debt.

Portuguese debt lagged that issued by bailed-out peer Ireland, whose yields fell after Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's ratings outlook, highlighting their diverging fortunes and accentuating investor differentiation between their bonds.

Lisbon's international lenders had been due to begin a review of the programme on Monday but the country asked for a delay until August after President Anibal Cavaco Silva rejected a plan to heal a government rift, throwing the country into political disarray.

Silva's demand for some kind of grand coalition would include opposition Socialists who are distinctly cool on the government's austerity and have been calling for snap elections.

Portuguese 10-year yields climbed 45 basis points on the day to 7.35 percent while two-year yields rose 33 bps to 6.21 percent, with little respite seen in the near term.

Irish yields fell 12 bps to 3.85 percent, expanding the 10-year gap with Portugal by over half a percentage point on the day to 352 bps, its widest in nearly eight months. The S&P move fueled expectations that Moody's, the only major rating agency that rates Irish sovereign debt as "junk', could at least take the country, which is on course to exit its bailout, off negative watch.

"Portugal is struggling as the government delays the next quarterly review ... which is clearly fueling fears that Portugal doesn't have the appetite for further fiscal consolidation measures in place," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

The recent sharper sell-off in shorter-dated Portuguese debt compared with longer-term bonds pinched their yield gap to its narrowest in nearly 16 months at around 123 bps, as investors fret that Lisbon might have to restructure its debt in future.

"Basically if they prolong the crisis and drift further and further from the bailout goals, the chances of fulfilling the programme will become less and less and that's the danger for the market. That's why we're seeing (10-year) yields over 7 percent," a trader said.

SPAIN REBOUNDS

The rest of the peripheral euro zone bonds remained resilient to the sell-off in Portugal on investor faith that the ECB's bond buying backstop will ring-fence bigger Spanish and Italian markets. Even Greek yields fell aided by an agreement this week to release its next aid tranche.

Demand for other euro zone debt also firmed after U.S. Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke this week talked down expectations of tighter monetary policy and reassurances by the ECB that interest rates would stay low while inflation was moderate.

Spanish 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 4.77 percent while Italian equivalents were 1 bps lower at 4.49 percent.

Spanish bonds regained some ground over Italian peers after a sharp underperformance in the previous two sessions after an S&P ratings downgrade of Italy raised fears Spain might be next - which could see it lose investment-grade status.

Some market participants said the sell-off was overdone.

"While we see Spain as more vulnerable than Italy to further downgrades, we do not expect imminent rating actions that can take Spain out of the IG (investment grade indices)," Barclays Capital strategists said.

They pointed to the fact that S&P had only a month ago reaffirmed Spain's rating at BBB- and negative outlook. Fitch rates the country BBB with a negative outlook while Moody's has it on Baa3 also with a negative outlook.

At the euro zone's core, German Bund futures rose 49 ticks to 143.42 with the 10-year cash yield 4.5 bps down at 1.57 percent.