* French bonds stable after Fitch downgrade to AA-plus
* Investors comfortable with AA due to limited AAA options
* Portuguese 5-year yields trade close to 10-years
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 15 French government bonds held
steady on Monday after the country lost its last major triple-A
rating last week, suggesting investors have come to terms with a
shrinking universe of top-rated debt.
Fitch downgraded the euro zone's second largest economy to
AA-plus on Friday, citing weaker economic output, rising
unemployment, budget deficits and subdued external demand.
It kept the outlook stable ,however, meaning no further
downgrades were expected in the next two years.
The move does not trigger forced selling by investors, who
have become used to seeing even economies deemed safe havens,
such as the United States and the UK, downgraded.
"Conservative bond investors, such as reserve managers, used
to have triple-A only mandates but they have adapted to the
reality that there aren't many triple-As anymore," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, head of global asset allocation at JPMorgan.
"There is more acceptance from conservative bond investors
and repo market participants for double-A. Moving to single-A
would make a big difference but it would take many downgrades to
get there and that is unlikely for the foreseeable future."
French 10-year bond yields were 2 basis points
higher on the day at 2.20 percent, some 35 bps below 2013 highs.
Some analysts say France's downgrade may in the long term
leave the lower-rated euro zone countries more vulnerable to the
debt crisis as its credibility is impacted.
It is seen as a powerful supporter of demands made by the
peripheral countries. Euro zone ministers agreed last month to
French demands to allow the European Stability Mechanism bailout
fund, to be used to help struggling banks.
"France remains one of the biggest economies in the euro
zone, but on the other hand, if they get downgraded further they
would lose their credibility," ING senior rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said.
"We could see weakening support for the periphery going
forward if France continues to weaken as well."
PORTUGUESE CRISIS
Portuguese yields stabilised after a sharp rise last week as
Lisbon delayed the next creditor review of its bailout, with the
opposition seeking a renegotiation of the deal.
The opposition's demands raise a hurdle to a cross-party
pact the president said was needed to allow the country to
return to markets next year.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were flat at 7.64
percent, while five-year yields were 3 basis points higher at
7.50 percent. The spread between the two hit its lowest since
June 2012 earlier in the day at 13 bps.
When investors see risks a country may not fully repay its
debt, they quote the bonds in prices instead of yields as they
are more concerned about what they can recover than what their
return might be. This is the case in Portugal.
They tend to price all maturities equally, meaning
shorter-dated debt underperforms.
"It's hard to tell whether the political crisis in Portugal
will lead to a relaxation of the fiscal measures (of the current
deal), a second bailout or debt forgiveness," said Marius
Daheim, chief strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.