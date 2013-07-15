* French bonds stable after Fitch downgrade to AA+

* Investors comfortable with AA due to limited AAA options

* Portuguese five-year yields trade close to 10-years

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, July 15 French government bonds held steady on Monday after the country lost its last major triple-A rating last week, suggesting investors have come to terms with a shrinking universe of top-rated debt.

Fitch downgraded the euro zone's second-largest economy to AA+ on Friday, citing weaker economic output, rising unemployment, budget deficits and subdued external demand. It kept the outlook stable, meaning no further downgrade was expected in the next two years.

The move will not trigger forced selling by investors, who have become used to downgrades even of economies deemed safe-havens, such as the United States and Britain.

"Conservative bond investors, such as reserve managers, used to have triple-A only mandates but they have adapted to the reality that there aren't many triple-As anymore," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, head of global asset allocation at JPMorgan.

"There is more acceptance from conservative bond investors and repo market participants for double-A. Moving to single-A would make a big difference but it would take many downgrades to get there and that is unlikely for the foreseeable future."

French 10-year bond yields were 2.6 basis points higher on Monday at 2.21 percent, but still down more than 30 bps from their 2013 highs.

Equivalent German yields rose 2.4 bps to 1.58 percent. The Bund future was 25 ticks lower on the day at 143.39, having come off a session low of 143.23 after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.

"We continue to be relatively constructive ... on liquid and core markets because we are entering into a period where illiquid conditions can trigger some volatility," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

PORTUGUESE CRISIS

Portuguese yields fell after a sharp rise last week after Lisbon delayed the next creditor review of its bailout, which the main opposition Socialist party wants renegotiated. Its demands are an obstacle to a cross-party pact the president said was needed to allow the country to return to markets next year.

Ten-year Portuguese yields were down 23 basis points on the day at 7.41 percent, while five-year yields were 20 bps lower at 7.27 percent. The spread between the two was around its lowest level in about a year.

Market participants said the move higher in Portuguese debt prices was a correction, exaggerated by thin liquidity.

"The fact that the curve continues to flatten significantly means that the short-end remains exposed, which means that the market remains concerned by credit (risks)," Jacq added.

When investors see risks a country may not fully repay its debts, they tend also to quote prices for its bonds rather than their yields, as they are more concerned about how much of their principal they can recover than the likely return on it.

This is the case in Portugal, whose 10-year bonds traded at 83 cents on the euro compared with 99.3 for German paper.