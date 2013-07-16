LONDON, July 16 German Bund futures held steady at the open on Tuesday with traders reluctant to take on big positions before German investor sentiment data later in the day.

The ZEW index of investor and analyst sentiment is seen rising to 39.6 from 38.5 in June, which would indicate a third straight month of growing confidence in the euro zone's biggest economy.

But the impact on the euro zone debt market is expected to be short-lived with investors more focused on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday on the central bank's policy path.

"The ZEW might be slightly stronger than expected because of the equity market strength of late and slight improvement with regards to risk, and that would be slightly negative for Bunds," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC Securities.

"But in the overall picture it won't be that significant because everyone is waiting for Bernanke's testimony which is coming up tomorrow."

Bund futures were last unchanged on the day at 143.39.