LONDON, July 16 German Bund futures held steady
at the open on Tuesday with traders reluctant to take on big
positions before German investor sentiment data later in the
day.
The ZEW index of investor and analyst sentiment is seen
rising to 39.6 from 38.5 in June, which would indicate a third
straight month of growing confidence in the euro zone's biggest
economy.
But the impact on the euro zone debt market is expected to
be short-lived with investors more focused on U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual congressional
testimony on Wednesday and Thursday on the central bank's policy
path.
"The ZEW might be slightly stronger than expected because of
the equity market strength of late and slight improvement with
regards to risk, and that would be slightly negative for Bunds,"
said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC Securities.
"But in the overall picture it won't be that significant
because everyone is waiting for Bernanke's testimony which is
coming up tomorrow."
Bund futures were last unchanged on the day at
143.39.