LONDON, July 23 Bund futures opened little
changed on Tuesday, with investors wary of making any big bets
before the release of euro zone PMI data and German business
sentiment indicators later this week.
Flash manufacturing and services polls of purchasing
managers are due out on Wednesday, while the German Ifo survey
is due on Thursday, which may provide more clues on how much the
euro zone economic recovery is lagging that of the United
States.
Bund futures were last 5 ticks higher at 144.25.
"The market remains vulnerable to surprises in PMIs as that
is something the European Central Bank is looking at," said Jan
von Gerich, fixed income chief strategist at Nordea.
He said yields of lower-rated euro zone debt might continue
to have a "downward bias" after falls in the previous session
led by Portugal, where the president cooled a political crisis
by ruling out early elections.