* Italian, Spanish yields dip to pre-Fed meeting levels
* Signals from central banks are the leading market driver
* Bunds weaker as European equities rise
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 23 Italian and Spanish 10-year bond
yields hit their lowest levels on Tuesday since the last Federal
Reserve meeting, when the U.S. central bank laid out plans to
scale back monetary stimulus.
Since the June 18-19 meeting, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
made clear the plans were not set in stone and the European
Central Bank has taken the unprecedented step of saying interest
rates will stay at record lows for an "extended period".
The guidance from both central banks has eased investor
worries that global liquidity could shrink to levels that would
cause significant harm to the euro zone's weaker states.
Italian 10-year yields fell 1 basis point to
4.33 percent, having hit their lowest since June 19 at 4.29
percent as trading began. Spanish equivalents also
hit a five-week low, at 4.54 percent, before trading flat at
4.60 percent.
"The market has certainly put Fed tapering into a better
perspective," UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
The yields were still about 30-40 bps above levels in May
before Bernanke hinted that the pace of Fed asset purchases
could slow later this year. Analysts said yields were unlikely
to revisit those levels.
"The bias is for lower yields, but one has to be careful
though because the environment is different than it was a few
months ago when investors expected abundant liquidity for a very
prolonged period," Cazzulani said. He saw the floor for Italian
yields at around 4 percent.
CENTRAL BANK DOMINATION
Spanish and Italian yields have fallen roughly half a
percentage point over the past month despite a corruption
scandal putting pressure on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
and worries over the fragility of Italy's ruling coalition.
The two debt markets also showed resilience to a political
crisis in Portugal, which president Anibal Cavaco Silva cooled
over the weekend by ruling out early elections.
This shows markets are currently driven more by moves by the
world's major central banks, which have doubled or even trebled
their balance sheets in the past six years, than by factors such
as political risk or weak growth prospects, analysts said.
However, some warned that without signs of economic
recovery, this may not last.
The Bank of Spain projected a 0.1 percent quarter on quarter
economic contraction in April-to-June.
"The situation where (markets) are focusing only on what the
central banks are doing may not be sustainable," ICAP strategist
Philip Tyson said.
German Bund futures were 35 ticks lower on the day
at 143.85 as European equities hit fresh seven-week highs.
On trader said sales of top-rated debt in Britain and the
Netherlands also weighed on Bunds in a thin market. Britain was
selling 4 billion pounds of 2044 index-linked gilts via
syndication, while the Dutch raised 1.8 billion euros of eight-
and 29-year bonds.