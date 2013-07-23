* Italian, Spanish yields dip to pre-Fed meeting levels
* Signals from central banks are the leading market driver
* Bunds weaker as top-rated Dutch, UK debt sales weigh
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 23 Italian 10-year bond yields fell
at one point on Tuesday to their lowest level since the Federal
Reserve meeting that laid out plans to scale back monetary
stimulus and sent investors on a hunt for safety.
Since that June 18-19 meeting, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
made clear the plans were not set in stone and the European
Central Bank has taken the unprecedented step of saying interest
rates will stay at record lows for an "extended period".
The guidance from both central banks has eased investor
worries that global liquidity could shrink to levels that would
cause significant harm to the euro zone's weaker states such as
Italy, bolstering demand for riskier assets.
On Tuesday, Italian bonds outshone safe-haven German Bunds,
which fell in price, pushing up yields, as traders made room on
their books for new British and Dutch debt supply from The
Netherlands and Britain.
Italian 10-year yields fell as much as 5 basis
points to 4.29 percent, their lowest since June 19, before
reversing to last trade flat on the day at 4.35 percent.
Spanish equivalents also hit a five-week low,
at 4.54 percent, before trading 5 bps up on the day at 4.65
percent in a holiday-thinned market.
"Central banks have been providing some tranquilisers for
the market that there won't be tightening of monetary policy any
time soon," said Bayerische Landesbank strategist Marius Daheim.
The yields were still about 30-40 bps above levels in May
before Bernanke hinted that the pace of Fed asset purchases
could slow later this year. Analysts said yields were unlikely
to revisit those levels.
"The bias is for lower yields, but one has to be careful
though because the environment is different than it was a few
months ago when investors expected abundant liquidity for a very
prolonged period," UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani
said. He saw the floor for Italian yields at around 4 percent.
CENTRAL BANK DOMINATION
Spanish and Italian yields have fallen roughly half a
percentage point over the past month despite a corruption
scandal putting pressure on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
and worries over the fragility of Italy's ruling coalition.
The two debt markets also showed resilience to a political
crisis in Portugal, which president Anibal Cavaco Silva cooled
over the weekend by ruling out early elections.
This shows markets are currently driven more by moves by the
world's major central banks, which have doubled or even trebled
their balance sheets in the past six years, than by factors such
as political risk or weak growth prospects, analysts said.
However, some warned that without signs of economic
recovery, this may not last.
The Bank of Spain projected a 0.1 percent quarter on quarter
economic contraction in April-to-June.
"The situation where (markets) are focusing only on what the
central banks are doing may not be sustainable," ICAP strategist
Philip Tyson said.
German Bund futures fell 38 ticks on the day to
settle at 143.82.
Traders said sales of debt in Britain and the Netherlands
weighed on Bunds in a thin market. Britain was selling 4 billion
pounds of 2044 index-linked gilts via syndication, while the
Dutch raised 1.8 billion euros of eight- and 29-year bonds.