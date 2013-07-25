* German IFO picks up for third straight month, as expected
* BoE seen remaining accommodative after in-line UK GDP data
* Bund yields seen capped before ECB meeting next week
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 25 German 10-year bond yields rose
to their highest levels in over two weeks on Thursday after data
showed an improvement in German business morale in July and a
pick-up in UK growth in the second quarter, as expected.
The figures followed strong euro zone and U.S. business
surveys the previous day, suggesting a global economic recovery
might be gaining traction. That prompted investors to cut
exposure to low-risk debt, pushing yields up.
The monthly Ifo survey showed German business was slightly
better than expected in July, rising for a third straight month
in a sign the euro zone's biggest economy is picking up steam
after a weak start to the year.
Separately, British figures showed gross domestic product
rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the
previous three months, double the pace of growth in the first
three months of the year and in line with forecasts.
German 10-year yields were last 3.5 basis points up on the
day at 1.68 percent, their highest since July 9, while Bund
futures were down 45 ticks at 142.28 in choppy trading,
after dropping more than a full point on Wednesday.
"It's a pretty good sign, if the German economy picks up
steam then the rest of the euro zone should be able to profit
from that. We have some silver lining on the horizon, not too
much, but that's what has been driving the market," said
Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
German 10-year yields have risen more than 10 bps this week
on the upbeat data but are still some 20 bps below peaks reached
in June after the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined plans to start
scaling back its massive bond purchases later this year.
U.S. IN FOCUS
Focus is now on U.S. weekly initial jobless claims and
durable goods data for June, due later on Thursday. A good set
of numbers, especially from the labour market, could cement
market expectations that the Federal Reserve will start scaling
back its stimulus as early as September. That would lift
government bond yields.
"The risk remains we continue seeing strong data and that
will keep markets focused on Fed tapering ahead of the FOMC
(rate-setters' meeting next week)," a trader said.
Lenk at DZ Bank said while German yields could rise slightly
more, they were unlikely to reach June's 1.85 percent highs
given the European Central Bank's pledge that interest rates
will remain low for an extended period. The ECB is expected to
repeat its new "forward guidance" at next week's policy meeting.
Bunds slightly lagged lower-rated Spanish and Portuguese
debt, yields on which dipped on growing expectations that the
euro zone's weaker economies may be emerging from recession.
Portuguese bonds were also supported by finance ministry
figures showing the country's public deficit ended the first
half of the year well below a 6 billion euro ceiling set for the
period under its international bailout.
Spanish 10-year yields were 4 bps down at 4.62
percent while their Portuguese equivalents were 4
bps down by a similar amount at 6.56 percent.