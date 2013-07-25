* German Ifo survey picks up for third straight month, as expected

* Spanish unemployment rate falls for first time in two years

* Bund breaks below key levels in self-fulfilling sell-off

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 25 German government bonds fell on Thursday as a bout of better data out of major economies this week prompted investors to dump safe-haven assets.

German business morale edged up for a third straight month in July, Spain's unemployment rate fell for the first time in two years, and UK growth sped up in the second quarter, separate releases showed on Thursday.

The figures followed strong euro zone and U.S. business surveys the previous day, suggesting a global economic recovery might be gaining traction. That prompted investors to cut exposure to low-risk debt, pushing yields up.

The sell-off in Bunds was self-fulfilling as it broke below key technical levels, analysts said, and put the contract on course for a weekly loss after four straight weeks of gains. Spain and Portugal outperformed other euro zone debt.

"It's a pretty good sign, if the German economy picks up steam then the rest of the euro zone should be able to profit from that. We have some silver lining on the horizon, not too much, but that's what has been driving the market," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

German 10-year yields were up 3.2 basis points at 1.67 percent, with one trader saying the correction lower in bond prices would take the yield up to 1.75 percent.

The yields have risen 15 bps this week on upbeat data but are still some 20 bps below peaks reached in June after the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined plans to start scaling back its massive bond purchases later this year.

German Bund futures were down 44 ticks at 142.28, after dropping more than a full point on Wednesday.

"Yesterday was the really key day where we started to break some more important support levels," David Sneddon, technical analyst at Credit Suisse said.

"We are looking for the 142.20-142.13 to hold in the near term. That's a support because it's the target from the top and it's the 50 percent retracement of the June-July rally.

"However, our view is that you will see a break below 142.13 in due course and you will decline to 141.61-141.51 which is a further retracement level and further price support."

Bunds lagged lower-rated Spanish and Portuguese debt.

Spanish bonds were underpinned by the dip in the jobless rate, even though it remained at a sky-high 26.3 percent.

Portuguese bonds were supported by finance ministry figures showing the country's public deficit ended the first half of the year well below a 6 billion euro ceiling set for the period under its international bailout.

Spanish 10-year yields were 6 bps down at 4.59 percent while their Portuguese equivalent were 10 bps down at 6.50 percent.