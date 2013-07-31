REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
LONDON, July 31 Bund futures recovered most of Wednesday's losses after a 30-year German debt auction drew comfortable demand.
Bund futures were last 4 ticks lower on day at 142.41, having earlier traded as low as 141.99.
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.