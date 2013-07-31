* U.S. GDP, employment data beats expectations
* Data firms expectations Fed will scale back stimulus
* Germany sells 1.63 billion euros of 30-year bonds
* Bunds reverse post-auction gains
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 31 German government bonds fell on
Wednesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data
reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will soon start
scaling back monetary stimulus.
The Fed will issue a statement at 1800 GMT after a monetary
policy meeting and investors will be looking for clues to when
it will start reducing its $85 billion a month bond purchases
and to how long it will keep interest rates at record lows.
The Fed has said the timing of so-called "tapering" will
depend on data so an unexpected acceleration in second-quarter
U.S. economic growth and an above-forecast increase in private
sector payrolls in July firmed up expectations that stimulus
will be scaled later this year.
Bund futures were down five ticks at 142.40, having
hit the day's low, 141.82, after the GDP data. Traders said the
rebound reflected investor caution before the Fed statement.
"We don't expect a significant change in their overall
language ... nothing that would change expectations about
tapering by the end of the year, which were clearly reinforced
by today's data," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research
at Daiwa Capital Markets.
In his view, the "appropriateness" of the immediate market
reaction to the data should be questioned given that the euro
zone economic recovery still lagged that of the United States
and that the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday, is
not expected to tighten policy any time soon.
The U.S. data erased early Bund gains made after a 1.62
billion euro German 30-year debt sale met solid demand.
Investors bid for 1.6 times the amount allotted, compared with
1.5 times at the previous such sale in April.
Investors were drawn to the sale by a 50 basis point rise in
yields since early May. Month-end related buying also supported
demand, some traders said.
Long-dated German debt outperformed. Thirty-year yields
fell 1 basis point to 2.48 percent, while 10-year
yields rose 1 bps to 1.68 percent.
"It was a good auction given that the Fed is looming and the
market has taken a favourable view," Commerzbank rate strategist
Michael Leister said.
"There's room for the ultra-long end to perform as well.
We've seen quite a decent steepening of the 10/30s curve and
overall it still looks steep, so there might be some interest to
put on tactical trades with the supply out of the way."
Other euro zone bonds were broadly steady. Investors
shrugged off concerns about an upcoming supreme court ruling on
former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's last appeal against a
jail sentence and ban from public office for tax fraud.
A ruling against him could endanger the shaky coalition
government.