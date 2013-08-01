DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
LONDON Aug 1 Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy still needed stimulus, offering no indication it was planning to scale back bond buying in September.
Bund futures were 83 ticks higher at 143.20, with 10-year cash German yields dropping 7 basis points to 1.60 percent. Most other euro zone bond yields also dropped 4-7 basis points.
