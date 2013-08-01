LONDON Aug 1 German Bund futures pared gains on Thursday as some investors booked profits on disappointment that European Central Bank policymakers did not discuss cutting interest rates at their meeting.

"Bunds are selling off a bit because there's a slight disappointment they didn't discuss the rate cut. Maybe there was a bit of expectation he would be more dovish," one trader said.

The Bund future was last 40 ticks up on the day at 142.77, off a session high of 143.29 reached earlier.