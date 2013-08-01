DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
LONDON Aug 1 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday after data showed growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated in July to the highest level in two years.
Bund futures fell to 142.26 from 142.52 just before the data. They were last 3 ticks lower on the day at 142.34.
