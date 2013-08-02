* German Bunds lead fall in higher-rated euro zone debt

* Markets expect strong U.S. jobs report after upbeat data

* Italy bonds weather Berlusconi ruling

* No immediate Italian political crisis seen

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 2 German Bunds led other higher-rated euro zone bonds lower on Friday, with most investors positioned for strong U.S. jobs figures later in the day that could signal a further recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Market focus on the U.S. labour market report overshadowed an Italian court ruling upholding the conviction of former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Italian debt rose modestly as investors saw no immediate threat to the ruling coalition.

Some analysts upgraded their forecasts for the non-farm payroll numbers to 200,000 from a consensus of 184,000 for July after data showed on Thursday that U.S. factory activity had jumped to a two-year high last month and jobless claims hit a 5-1/2-year low last week. The ADP private sector employment report also beat forecasts on Wednesday.

Some saw a figure above 200,000 bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its bond purchase stimulus later this year, lifting core government bond yields.

"Further cementing of the recovery story in the U.S. would put upward pressure on U.S. treasury yields and by extension yields across the globe," said ICAP analyst Chris Clark.

"Given we already have an above consensus ADP which has led people to expect a higher number ... you would probably need a 50,000 overshoot including upward revisions to change the market's view on (Fed) tapering."

Bund futures were down 42 ticks at 141.97 with German 10-year yields 4 bps up at 1.71 percent. Austrian, Dutch, Finnish and French yields were also higher.

RESILIENT ITALIAN BONDS

Italian bonds performed a little better than the rest of the market as signs that growth in the U.S. economy could be gaining traction led investors to seek higher returns in lower-rated debt.

While upholding his jail term, judges ordered a Milan court to review a five-year ban on Berlusconi from public office, enabling him to remain a senator and leader of his centre-right People of Freedom Party for the moment.

"The market was very much prepared for the uncertainty surrounding this verdict and so far there has been no sign that the government, which is already weak, is facing any imminent threat," said Chris Clark, an analyst at ICAP.

Italian 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 4.34 percent and equivalent Spanish yields were steady at 4.60 percent. The premium investors demand to hold Italian bonds over higher-rated German Bunds fell 6 bps on the day to 264 bps, its lowest since the beginning of June.

Barclays strategists said an August lull in debt auctions after Italy cancelled its mid-month sale also eased selling pressure on its bonds near-term but risks to the country's political stability remained.

"We see a scenario of snap election without a meaningful reform of the electoral law as particularly risky for the Italian markets, especially in a context of Fed starting its QE tapering," they said in a note.

"Rating agencies have already warned that any acceleration in political tensions could put pressure on ratings, and, after the recent downgrades, some further rating actions would very likely fuel pressure both in the repo and in the cash markets for Italy."