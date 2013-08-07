By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 7 Bunds erased gains on Wednesday on
stronger than expected German industrial output data and as
long-dated UK gilts sold off on expectations the Bank of
England's forward guidance on interest rates could stoke
inflation.
The yield premium 10-year gilts offered over Bunds hit a
one-month high of 82 basis points, with gilts underperforming.
Germany's industrial output rose by 2.4 percent in June,
beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll in which the
consensus forecast was for a 0.3 percent growth.
The other factor weighing on Bunds was the Bank of England's
statement that interest rates would remain at record lows until
unemployment fell to 7 percent or below, something unlikely for
another three years.
The comments anchored short-term yields, but hurt long-dated
paper as investors feared the BoE's support for the economy
could boost inflation in the longer run.
Bund futures were last 3 ticks higher on the day at
142.10, having hit a session high of 142.55 before the German
data release and Mark Carney's first news conference as BoE
governor
Earlier gains were driven by weakness in European stocks.
"(BoE) suggesting rates are likely to be unchanged for next
three years implies that they will continue to be lax on
inflation," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument
Securities.
"This has clearly spilled over into Bunds, which have the
additional headwind of that strong German industrial production
data, which suggests that there is no pressure on the ECB to
ease policy in the near term."
Reflecting heightened inflation worries in Britain, the
yield spread between 10-year nominal and inflation
linked gilts hit a one month high at 311 bps.
Bunds often move in tandem with gilts and Treasuries, a
top-rated group of government bonds.
Germany sold 3.324 billion euros of five-year bonds at an
auction that analysts said went well, with a dip in overall
demand caused by seasonally low liquidity. The quality of the
bids remained high, with the bonds being sold above the price in
the secondary market.
Demand, as indicated by the bid/cover ratio was 1.6,
compared with an average of 1.93 at previous auctions earlier
this year and 1.9 at a previous auction in July.
The average yield was 0.64 percent, versus a 2013 average of
0.51 percent and 0.63 percent at last month's auction. That was
lower than a yield of 0.67 percent in the secondary market.
The positive data out of the euro zone in recent weeks has
lifted five-year yields from a July low of around 0.50 percent,
increasing their attractiveness at the auction.
"Investors looking to take advantage of the recent sell-off
so the auction as an opportunity to bet that the European
Central Bank could still cut rates further," ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said.
Other euro zone bond markets were relatively steady.