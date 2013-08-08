LONDON Aug 8 German government bond yields fell
on Thursday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries after a
strong 10-year T-bond auction and in the absence of any major
euro zone data or supply this trading session.
Bund futures were choppy on Wednesday as investors sifted
through the British central bank's unprecedented "forward
guidance" and through comments from Federal Reserve speakers to
gauge the future of abundant central bank liquidity.
"It's driven by the Treasury market overnight, they were
very well-bid in Tokyo time. The auction was very good in the
United States, so basically this triggered a lot of buying," one
trader said.
Higher yields attracted strong demand at a $24 billion sale
of 10-year U.S. notes, while the U.S. Treasury is poised to sell
$16 billion of 30-year bonds later in the session.
Ten-year German bond yields fell 2.2 basis
points to 1.67 percent. German Bund futures rose 26
ticks to 142.52, as Fitch also affirmed Germany's top-notch AAA
rating.
There was resistance in the 142.70-80 area, and then at
143.20, the trader said, adding that 141.80 was the next support
level for the Bund future.
At the margin, news out of Japan was also supportive of euro
zone government debt, analysts said.
Japanese investors piled into foreign bonds in July, making
their biggest net purchase in three years - early evidence that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the
desired effect.
"What is rather bullish is the fact that for the fifth week
in a row we have Japanese investor buyers of foreign bonds,
which is rather supportive for U.S. Treasuries and even for
European core bonds," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist
at Natixis.
Elsewhere in the euro zone debt market, 10-year Spanish
yields were 2.5 basis points lower at 4.55 percent
and their Italian equivalent 3 bps lower at 4.23
percent.
"There are definitely buyers of both semi-core and periphery
just on the view that there is (practically) no supply for a
month," a second trader said.
Weekly U.S. jobless claims data will be in focus after
Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto said the U.S. central
bank could soon begin reducing the pace of its bond-buying
stimulus if recent improvement in the jobs market persists.