LONDON Aug 8 German government bond yields fell on Thursday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries after a strong 10-year T-bond auction and in the absence of any major euro zone data or supply this trading session.

Bund futures were choppy on Wednesday as investors sifted through the British central bank's unprecedented "forward guidance" and through comments from Federal Reserve speakers to gauge the future of abundant central bank liquidity.

"It's driven by the Treasury market overnight, they were very well-bid in Tokyo time. The auction was very good in the United States, so basically this triggered a lot of buying," one trader said.

Higher yields attracted strong demand at a $24 billion sale of 10-year U.S. notes, while the U.S. Treasury is poised to sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds later in the session.

Ten-year German bond yields fell 2.2 basis points to 1.67 percent. German Bund futures rose 26 ticks to 142.52, as Fitch also affirmed Germany's top-notch AAA rating.

There was resistance in the 142.70-80 area, and then at 143.20, the trader said, adding that 141.80 was the next support level for the Bund future.

At the margin, news out of Japan was also supportive of euro zone government debt, analysts said.

Japanese investors piled into foreign bonds in July, making their biggest net purchase in three years - early evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the desired effect.

"What is rather bullish is the fact that for the fifth week in a row we have Japanese investor buyers of foreign bonds, which is rather supportive for U.S. Treasuries and even for European core bonds," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.

Elsewhere in the euro zone debt market, 10-year Spanish yields were 2.5 basis points lower at 4.55 percent and their Italian equivalent 3 bps lower at 4.23 percent.

"There are definitely buyers of both semi-core and periphery just on the view that there is (practically) no supply for a month," a second trader said.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims data will be in focus after Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto said the U.S. central bank could soon begin reducing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus if recent improvement in the jobs market persists.