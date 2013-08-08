LONDON Aug 8 The yield gap between 10-year
British and German government bonds stood around its widest
since 2010 on Thursday on signs the UK economy is recovering
faster than its euro zone counterpart.
The different speeds of recovery has been reflected in a
faster rise in UK bond yields than in those on German benchmarks
this year.
This move was given further momentum on Wednesday after the
Bank of England's forward guidance that interest rates could
stay at record lows for three more years failed to impress
markets.
While recent data in the euro zone has shown tentative signs
that bloc members' economies are stabilising, UK data has
suggested a more robust recovery is under way.
Just this week, surveys showed rocketing British business
led the way in Europe's slowly improving economy in July. Euro
zone firms returned to growth, but only just.
Since the beginning of 2013, yields on 10-year UK gilts
have risen 51 basis points, while equivalent German
borrowing costs increased 25 bps.
"UK data seems to be improving quite markedly," Harvinder
Sian, rate strategist at RBS, said.
"The data has, I think, surprised on the upside more so than
in any other major region of the world and obviously the
inflation has proven much more sticky."
The yield gap between 10-year UK and German yields
inched up on the day to 81 basis points.
Yields on 10-year UK gilts were flat at 2.49 percent while
10-year German yields were also flat at 1.68 percent.
"The ECB has a clear easing bias, which the BoE does not,"
Marc Ostwald, fixed strategist at Monument Securities said.
"Indeed the BoE forward guidance has so many caveats and
exemptions as to make it perhaps even more useless, despite the
fact that it is pegged three years out, while the ECB is a more
nebulous but shorter time horizon."
The European Central Bank left interest rates at a record
low 0.5 percent last week and affirmed they would remain there
for some time and could even fall further.
Despite the rise in long-dated gilt yields in the wake of
the BoE's guidance, the bias of both central banks to keeping
interest rates low over the short-term held the two-year yield
gap in the middle of this year's ranges,
around 22 bps.