By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Aug 8 The yield premium 10-year UK
government bonds offer over German Bunds stood close to its
widest since 2010 on Thursday on signs the British economy is
recovering faster than its euro zone counterpart.
The different speeds of recovery have been reflected in a
faster rise in UK bond yields than in those on German benchmarks
this year.
This move was given further momentum on Wednesday after the
Bank of England's forward guidance that interest rates could
stay at record lows for three more years failed to impress
markets.
As a result, the spread stood at 80
basis points, within a whisker of July 9's closing level of 80.1
bps, which was its widest since late June 2010.
While recent data in the euro zone has shown tentative signs
that bloc members' economies are stabilising, UK data has
suggested a more robust recovery is under way.
Just this week, surveys showed rocketing British business
led the way in Europe's slowly improving economy in July. Euro
zone firms returned to growth, but only just.
Since the beginning of 2013, yields on 10-year UK gilts have
risen some 50 basis points, while equivalent German borrowing
costs increased about 25 bps.
"UK data seems to be improving quite markedly," Harvinder
Sian, rate strategist at RBS, said.
"The data has, I think, surprised on the upside more so than
in any other major region of the world and obviously the
inflation has proven much more sticky."
Ten-year UK yields were unchanged on the day at 2.48 percent
while 10-year German yields were also flat at 1.68 percent.
Analysts said the BoE's forward guidance, which prompted
some in markets to bring forward their expectations for when UK
rates would rise, had underlined the varying outlooks of the BoE
and the European Central Bank.
The ECB left interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent last
week and affirmed they would remain there for some time and
could even fall further.
Despite the rise in long-dated gilt yields in the wake of
the BoE's guidance, the bias of both central banks to keeping
interest rates low over the short-term held the two-year yield
gap in the middle of this year's ranges,
around 22 bps.
"The prime reason is the path for the central banks. Then,
the more you go towards the longer end, the more you have to
consider macro factors such as inflation ... and growth," said
Ciaran O'Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.