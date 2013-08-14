LONDON Aug 14 German government bond yields hit
their highest levels in seven weeks on Wednesday as growth data
out of Germany and France confirmed expectations that the euro
zone is recovering from recession.
The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter
of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, and France
posted economic growth of 0.5 percent in the same period.
The numbers from the euro zone's biggest and second largest
economies overshot forecasts. They are followed by overall euro
zone figures at 0900 GMT.
German Bund futures fell 16 ticks to 140.70, having
seen their biggest daily drop since March in the previous
session. Ten-year yields were up 1.5 basis points
at 1.83 percent.
"To an extent it was already priced in. We already had in
the last couple of days more positive data pointing to a GDP
surprise so that's being confirmed now," Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank said.
Germany sells up to 4 billion euros of 10-year debt this
trading session.