LONDON Aug 14 German bond yields hit their
highest levels since late June on Wednesday as growth data out
of Germany and France confirmed expectations that the euro zone
is recovering from recession.
The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter
of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, and France
posted economic growth of 0.5 percent in the same period.
The numbers from the euro zone's biggest and second largest
economies overshot forecasts and reinforced bets that data at
0900 GMT will show the currency bloc has moved out of recession.
The recent pick-up in German yields should attract demand at
a sale of up to 4 billion euros of 10-year German bonds,
analysts said, even though a better economic backdrop tends to
dent appetite for safe-haven assets.
"To an extent it was already priced in. We already had in
the last couple of days more positive data pointing to a GDP
surprise so that's being confirmed now," Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank said.
Ten-year German yields were last flat at 1.82
percent having earlier risen as far as 1.84 percent, its highest
since June 24. A move above 1.853 percent would take German
borrowing costs to their highest levels since April last year.
"We are at historically high yields now... that in itself is
a good enough concession for the auction to go well," one trader
said.
German Bund futures fell 7 ticks to 140.79, having
seen their biggest daily drop since March in the previous
session.
The reaction of peripheral debt to the data was also muted
given that investors had already priced in an improvement in the
economy by taking 10-year Spanish and Italian yield spreads
versus German Bunds to two-year lows this week.
The 10-year yield gap between Spanish and German government
bonds was at 267 basis points and the Italian
equivalent was at 241 bps - both little changed on
the day.
Data out of the United States and the United Kingdom have
also recently pointed to better prospects for the global economy
and higher yields across safe-haven debt indicate investors are
preparing for less central bank liquidity going forward.
Investors, meanwhile, are still keeping a close eye on data
and policymaker comments to gauge how quickly the taps will be
turned off. Against this backdrop, British unemployment data and
Bank of England policy minutes will be under particular
scrutiny.