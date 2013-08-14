LONDON Aug 14 Germany's bond yields hit their highest levels since late June on Wednesday after data showed the euro zone had emerged from recession but sparked only below-average demand at a sale of the bloc's safest debt.

The currency bloc expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter as growth in the euro zone's two largest economies overshot forecasts.

The reaction to the data was relatively muted as investors had already discounted better numbers, as reflected in a sharp sell-off in German bonds on Tuesday.

The better economic backdrop dented appetite at a sale of low-risk 10-year German bonds, with the recent rise in yields not enough to secure strong demand in quiet, summer trading.

"With the volatility that we've had over the last couple of days and a discourse of uncertainty that is out there, there probably wasn't a lot of enthusiasm to participate," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities, said.

"There's too much event risk perceived to be there in September, be it related to the German election, be it related to Fed tapering," he said, referring to uncertainty over when the U.S. central bank will withdraw monetary stimulus.

The German sale attracted bids worth 1.3 times the amount allotted, below a 2013 average of 1.52 even though the 1.8 percent yield at the auction was higher than this year's 1.47 percent average.

Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.83 percent having earlier hit 1.84 percent, their highest since June 24. A move above 1.853 percent would take German borrowing costs to their highest levels since April last year.

Bund futures reached the day's high at 141.11 as investors tentatively returned to a cheapened market. Bunds were last flat at 140.99.

EURO ZONE GROWTH

The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2013, its fastest pace in more than a year, while France expanded by 0.5 percent.

Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade strategy at ING said the shape of the German yield curve, suggested investors continued to discount better economic prospects.

At 160 bps, the yield gap between 10-year and two-year bonds was at its widest since July 8.

"The fact that the curve has steepened out reflects that ... the expectations with regards to nominal growth have improved," Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade strategy at ING said. "I think we go steeper, we continue to steepen for as long as rates are really anchored at the front end."

He said the European Central Bank's promise to keep interest rates at record lows until further notice was limiting the scope for moves in the two-year yield.

The reaction of peripheral debt to the data was also muted as investors had already priced in an improvement in the economy. This, and a stronger funding position in Spain and Italy, drove the two countries' 10-year yield premia over German Bunds to two-year lows this week.

Spanish 10-year bonds yielded 264 basis points more than German debt and the Italian yield spread was at 240 bps - both barely changed from Tuesday.