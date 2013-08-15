By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 15 German government bond yields
hovered around 2013 highs on Thursday, with investors reluctant
to push them higher for now, wary of how central banks might
react to a rise in market interest rates.
Ten-year German yields have risen 13 basis points so far
this week after data showed the euro zone economy recovered from
a lengthy recession in the second quarter and business surveys
suggested the outlook was improving as well.
The data also pushed money market rates higher, however, a
move which some analysts say may create discomfort within the
European Central Bank, which said in July it wanted to inject a
"downward bias" on interest rates.
Its pledge to keep official rates at record lows for a
prolonged period or even cut them further is now being
questioned by the market, which is pricing out chances of rate
cuts in the foreseeable future.
"Core bond (yields) are quite high in their range and
shorter-term rates are also close to year-to-date highs, which
could be a risk for the ECB meeting," said Alexander Wojt, fixed
income analyst at Nordea in Stockholm.
"They might react to the fact that forward guidance hasn't
quite worked out for them."
He said, however, any surprise in upcoming U.S. data could
see yields breaking this year's range. Inflation, industrial
output, jobless claims and the Philly Fed business index are
among key releases in the United States later in the day.
Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.81
percent. A rise above 1.853 percent would push them to the
highest level since April 2012.
Bund futures were last 3 ticks lower on the day at
140.92, having hit seven-week lows of 140.56 on Wednesday.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. July producer prices data on
Wednesday fuelled doubts about Federal Reserve plans to scale
back its $85 billion monthly stimulus programme. St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said late on Wednesday the Fed risked
pushing inflation even lower if it tapered bond purchases too
aggressively.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the Fed to pare bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting.