By Marius Zaharia and Spriha Srivastava
LONDON Aug 15 German bond yields hit their
highest since April 2012 on Thursday as an improved economic
outlook for the euro zone prompted investors to dump the
safe-haven paper.
Data on Wednesday confirmed the euro zone emerged from a
long recession in the second quarter, and business surveys
earlier in the week raised expectations the recovery might
gather pace in the second half of the year.
Ten-year German Bund yields rose as high as
1.857 percent, up around 5 basis points on the day, outpacing
all their euro zone peers in thin volumes due to a public
holiday in most European markets.
"This is a continuation of the recent trend on the back of
the good data that we've had out of Europe," one trader said.
"(The previous high) of 1.85 percent was hit back in June
and the recovery was a lot less certain at that stage, so
there's nothing magical about this number. Some fund managers
are saying: forget 1.85, what about 2.25 (percent)?"
Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise
since mid-June, when the Federal Reserve laid out plans to
reduce monetary stimulus.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the Fed to pare bond purchases at its
September 17-18 policy meeting.
Data releases later in the day, including U.S. inflation,
industrial output, jobless claims and the Philly Fed business
index, could change the odds of that happening.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. July producer prices data on
Wednesday had fuelled some doubts, but many then interpreted
comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard advising
against too aggressive a scaleback as pointing to a small cut in
the stimulus programme next month.
Bund futures were last 45 ticks lower on the day at
140.50, having hit their lowest since the end of June at 140.40
earlier in the session.
THE TAPERING GENIE
Analysts say a key risk to the current trend in Bund yields
is further central bank action.
Since the Fed began talking about scaling back stimulus, the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England have tried to
mitigate the impact on their domestic markets by making promises
to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period.
"The tapering genie has been locked out of the bottle and
the Bank of England and the ECB are finding it very difficult to
control the curves," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
The improved economic data has pushed short-term rates
higher as well, a move which some analysts say may create
discomfort within the ECB, which said in July it wanted to
inject a "downward bias" on interest rates.
German two-year yields have risen about 7 basis
points this week to 0.23 percent, having traded in negative
territory in May. Money market rates have been pricing out rate
cut expectations in recent days.
"Shorter-term rates are also close to year-to-date highs,
which could be a risk for the ECB meeting," said Alexander Wojt,
fixed income analyst at Nordea in Stockholm.
"They might react to the fact that forward guidance hasn't
quite worked out for them."