By Marius Zaharia and Spriha Srivastava

LONDON Aug 15 German bond yields hit their highest since April 2012 on Thursday as an improved economic outlook for the euro zone prompted investors to dump the safe-haven paper.

Data on Wednesday confirmed the euro zone emerged from a long recession in the second quarter, and business surveys earlier in the week raised expectations the recovery might gather pace in the second half of the year.

Ten-year German Bund yields rose as high as 1.857 percent, up around 5 basis points on the day, outpacing all their euro zone peers in thin volumes due to a public holiday in most European markets.

"This is a continuation of the recent trend on the back of the good data that we've had out of Europe," one trader said.

"(The previous high) of 1.85 percent was hit back in June and the recovery was a lot less certain at that stage, so there's nothing magical about this number. Some fund managers are saying: forget 1.85, what about 2.25 (percent)?"

Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise since mid-June, when the Federal Reserve laid out plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of economists expect the Fed to pare bond purchases at its September 17-18 policy meeting.

Data releases later in the day, including U.S. inflation, industrial output, jobless claims and the Philly Fed business index, could change the odds of that happening.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. July producer prices data on Wednesday had fuelled some doubts, but many then interpreted comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard advising against too aggressive a scaleback as pointing to a small cut in the stimulus programme next month.

Bund futures were last 45 ticks lower on the day at 140.50, having hit their lowest since the end of June at 140.40 earlier in the session.

THE TAPERING GENIE

Analysts say a key risk to the current trend in Bund yields is further central bank action.

Since the Fed began talking about scaling back stimulus, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have tried to mitigate the impact on their domestic markets by making promises to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period.

"The tapering genie has been locked out of the bottle and the Bank of England and the ECB are finding it very difficult to control the curves," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

The improved economic data has pushed short-term rates higher as well, a move which some analysts say may create discomfort within the ECB, which said in July it wanted to inject a "downward bias" on interest rates.

German two-year yields have risen about 7 basis points this week to 0.23 percent, having traded in negative territory in May. Money market rates have been pricing out rate cut expectations in recent days.

"Shorter-term rates are also close to year-to-date highs, which could be a risk for the ECB meeting," said Alexander Wojt, fixed income analyst at Nordea in Stockholm.

"They might react to the fact that forward guidance hasn't quite worked out for them."