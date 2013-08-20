* Germany says Greece needs third bailout, no more haircuts
* Greek 10-year yields hit highest in three weeks
* Bund yields come off highs as Fed plans hit emerging world
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 20 Greek bond yields hit their
highest in three weeks on Tuesday after German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said Athens would need a third bailout and
would get no more debt haircuts.
Shaeuble's remarks to a campaign audience reminded investors
that German elections in September could be a key point in the
three-year-old euro zone crisis.
The comments were interpreted as an attempt to reassure
German taxpayers, as the biggest contributors to so-called
"official sector" loans to Greece, that they would be repaid in
full. As a result, the remarks raised worries that private
sector creditors would be hit again, even though they hold only
about a tenth of Greece's debt.
"If you're not going to have official sector restructuring,
then most people think their debt is unsustainable," said Alan
McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
"I understand he is a politician playing to the electorate's
ears but something's got to happen in Greece sooner or later so
the market has taken this in a negative way."
Many investors believe Greece's debt sustainability depends
on whether official sector creditors, led by Germany, take
losses on their loans to Athens.
Otherwise, any attempt at refinancing the debt would be very
costly - if even possible - and would drag on Greece's economic
recovery, prolonging the agony of its population.
Traders said flows were meagre in the usually very illiquid
Greek debt markets, with yields simply being marked higher on
the screens to reflect increased credit concerns.
Greek 10-year yields rose 28 basis points to
10.07 percent, their highest in three weeks, with the paper
underperforming all its euro zone peers.
Yields are still a third of what they were before last
year's local elections when fears Greece could leave the euro
zone peaked and half levels hit after Greece's private sector
debt restructuring in March 2012.
EMERGING MARKET ROUT
Traders said the rise in Greek yields was also related to a
broad sell-off in emerging markets, as investors returned money
to German or U.S. markets as yields there rose in anticipation
of reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Greece is now widely viewed as an emerging market.
Minutes from the Fed's July meeting, due on Wednesday, could
shed light on whether stimulus withdrawal will start next month.
Flows out of emerging markets sent German Bund yields 6 bps
lower on Tuesday, after hitting their highest since March 2012
at 1.924 percent on Monday. Bund futures closed 68
ticks higher at 140.61
"Investors are beginning to appreciate that the recent sharp
squeeze in global market liquidity, across both developed and
developing markets, has been destabilising and disinflationary,
and unlikely to lead to a more hawkish stance by (major central
banks)," said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics.
Some analysts said a sustained Bund rally would only be
fuelled by weak data, but euro zone PMI surveys later this week
were expected to show the bloc's economic recovery was on track.
"The sell-off is running out of steam at the moment but
conditions for a significant rally are not there," said Patrick
Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.