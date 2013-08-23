LONDON Aug 23 German government bond yields
rose on Friday, hovering around 1-1/2 year highs as an improved
economic outlook and prospects of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus
maintained selling pressure on low-risk debt.
Purchasing managers' surveys ({PMIs) on Thursday showed
business activity in the euro zone picked up this month faster
than expected, raising expectations third-quarter economic
growth could show improvement over the forecast-beating
second-quarter data.
Data on Friday confirmed that Germany's economy saw solid
second-quarter growth of 0.7 percent on the quarter.
Yields could not break new ground at the open, however.
Some analysts even expected investors to buy back into the
cheapened Bund later in the day and take some time to reconsider
whether the tighter market conditions could eventually slow down
the recovery that is pushing yields higher.
German 10-year yields were 1 basis point lower
at 1.93 percent, having risen to 1.943 percent on Thursday, the
highest since Mach 2012. German Bund futures were 10
ticks down at 139.63.
"Markets were somewhat impressed with the (PMI) data, but
not greatly so," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist for
developed markets at Nordea in Helsinki.
"I've seen bigger reactions to such data. This means further
improvement in the economy is in the prices already, you need
even more positive surprises to sustain the rise in yields."
Another question is how the European Central Bank will react
to the rise in yields, especially since it not entirely driven
by a recovering economy. Part of it is fuelled by developments
in the United States, where the Federal Reserve is expected to
slow down asset purchases next month.
Money market rates have risen to levels last seen in June,
just before the ECB took the unprecedented step of promising to
keep rates low for a long time.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a
newspaper interview on Friday that the ECB has made clear it
will raise interest rates again once the euro zone economy
improves and that he welcomed that prospect.
German two-year yields were last 2 basis
points higher at 0.25 percent, closer to the June highs of 0.33
percent than the July lows of 0.7 percent.
"Given the still shaky ground of the recovery in peripheral
economies ... we expect the ECB will ultimately act to
strengthen the forward guidance, capping Schatz yields and
allowing the curve to steepen a lot further," Credit Agricole
rate strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.
"However ... as things stand with forward guidance
relatively ineffective we think Schatz are rich, so until the
ECB acts we think the Schatz can tend towards 0.34 percent."