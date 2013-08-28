LONDON Aug 28 German government bonds firmed on
Wednesday as increasing prospects of a military strike by
Western powers in Syria led investors to snap up safe-haven
assets.
"Syrian fears are growing by the minute and that should keep
(Bunds) underpinned. It is hard to tell whether this will be
more than a short-term blip at the moment," one trader said.
The "risk-off trade" affected higher-yielding debt,
especially Italy, which was looking "wobbly politically," he
said.
Bund futures rose 25 ticks to 140.79, having risen
half a point in the previous session. Ten-year German yields
fell 3 basis points to 1.824 percent, drifting
further away from Friday's 1-1/2 year highs of 1.98 percent.
Fixed income analysts said the flight to safety was
triggered by the risk that the conflict could escalate into a
regional one and, even though oil prices were rising,
concerns about global growth were less acute for the moment.
Therefore, the prospect of U.S. monetary stimulus reduction
as early as next month and the improved economic outlook in the
euro zone limited Bund gains.
"As it happens many times with these conflicts, the risks
will probably be priced in beforehand and markets could reverse
course even before the first bomb is dropped," said Jan von
Gerich, chief strategist for developed markets at Nordea.
"Gradually, the focus will shift more to the U.S. data
again."
Bunds and other highly-rated euro zone debt firmed, while
lower-rated bonds weakened.
The yield gap between Italian and German
10-year yields widened slightly to 262 bps, more than 30 bps
above the two-year lows it hit mid-August.
Italian bonds have been hit by political tensions in the
past week, with a looming vote on whether to expel former
premier Silvio Berlusconi from parliament raising concern about
the stability of the ruling coalition.
Italy holds a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to reach
agreement on a controversial housing tax.
The shaky political situation has narrowed the gap between
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields to about 2 bps on Monday, its
tightest in 1-1/2 years. The spread was last at 5 bps.
"In the very near term Spanish bonds are going to continue
to outperform," von Gerich said. "But the trade... is
increasingly becoming almost a consensus so the risk is that we
see a reversal at some point."