LONDON Aug 30 Portuguese bond yields rose on Friday after the constitutional court rejected a bill that would have allowed public sector workers to be sacked, derailing austerity efforts required by Lisbon's bailout deal.

Ten-year yields rose 13 basis points on the day to 6.80 percent, while two-year yields rose 12 bps to 5.34 percent.

"This was a measure which was implying some sort of saving for the government ... so basically it is credit negative for Portugal," one trader said.