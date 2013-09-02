* Bunds fall as delayed Syria strike lifts equities
* German 10-year yields near 1-1/2 highs
* Strong UK PMI data adds to selling pressure on Bunds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 2 German bond yields rose on Monday
as riskier assets drew comfort from U.S. President Barack
Obama's decision to put off any military action against Syria
until after consulting Congress.
Obama's announcement on Saturday that he would seek
congressional authorisation is likely to delay for at least nine
days any attacks, the threat of which had driven investors to
seek safety in top-rated government debt like Bunds.
Data showing China and much of Europe's manufacturing
sectors grew in August also benefited riskier equity markets to
the detriment of safe-haven bonds.
"Any risk of strikes from some Western countries on Syria
has decreased at least near-term," Patrick Jacq, European rate
strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"The risk premium linked to geopolitical events has
decreased, so risk appetite probably is resuming somewhat."
Ten-year German bond yields rose 6 basis
points to 1.91 percent, not far from 1-1/2 year highs of 1.98
percent hit in August.
German Bund futures fell 66 ticks to 140.00 in what
traders expected to be a quiet session due to the U.S. Labor Day
holiday. They posted their biggest weekly gain since mid-July
last week.
DATA, ECB MEETING EYED
Analysts also said investors could be positioning for the
European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting this week, where
President Mario Draghi will have to balance the recent
improvement in economic data with a rise in market yields, which
some worry could blunt the recovery.
U.S. economic reports, particularly the labour market
figures on Friday, could confirm expectations that the Federal
Reserve will start cutting its monetary stimulus this month.
Some in the market, however, saw a risk that the ECB would
adopt a more dovish tone to try and curb rising money market
rates while the U.S. non-farm payrolls data could undershoot
expectations.
"Many people expected we would be testing the 2 percent
barrier (on 10-year Bund yields) but I don't think this is going
to happen this week," said Norbert Wuthe, a strategist at
Bayerische Landesbank.
"The ECB could put more credibility to its forward guidance
... and the economic data this week could come in a bit
weaker," he said, adding although an imminent U.S.-led strike on
Syria had receded, it was still a possibility.
The improved risk sentiment helped subdue yields on
lower-rated euro zone bonds. Ten-year Spanish government bond
yields were 7.5 bps lower at 4.46 percent and
equivalent Italian yields were 2 bps down at 4.37
percent.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were 7 bps lower at
6.76 percent, having risen sharply on Friday after the country's
constitutional court rejected a labour bill and dealt a blow to
the austerity programme set out under Lisbon's bailout.