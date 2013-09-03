LONDON, Sept 3 German Bunds and the Japanese yen rose while European shares fell on Tuesday after a media report said Russian radar detected two ballistic 'objects' that were fired towards eastern Mediterranean.

The safe-haven yen rose. The dollar was down 0.1 percent to fall to a session low of 99.165. The euro was down 0.3 percent versus the yen at 130.74 yen.

Bund futures rose 12 ticks to 140.22 while European shares fell on the news, with the FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct.