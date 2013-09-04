* Key U.S. Congress leaders back limited strike on Syria

* Bund gains seen limited before German debt sale, ECB

* Spanish yields rise before Thursday bond sale

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 4 German Bunds rose on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers were seen edging towards supporting a military strike against Syria, prompting nervous investors to buy low-risk government bonds.

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee reached an agreement on a draft authorisation for the use of force in Syria, paving the way for a vote by the Committee on Wednesday. President Barack Obama also won the backing of key figures in the U.S. Congress, including Republicans, on his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria.

The development offset the negative impact on top-rated government bonds of Tuesday's forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data which had driven German 10-year yields near 1-1/2 highs on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start reducing its bond purchases.

German Bund futures were up 21 ticks at 139.82 with cash 10-year yields 2 bps lower at 1.93 percent.

"The Syrian bombing threat is back on the table after the signing of the draft authorisation in the U.S. yesterday," one trader said.

"But the market still feels very heavy and the data remains strong. Syria interferes a little with that and that seems to be the only support for the (Bund) market but I don't think we'll go too far as we've got (U.S.) payrolls on Friday."

The United States will release its payrolls data for August on Friday and strong jobs gains would cement expectations the Fed would scale back its bond-buying in October while a weak figure would revive bets the central bank would delay such a move.

Economists polled by Reuters estimated U.S. payrolls expanded by 180,000 jobs in August while the unemployment rate remained steady at 7.4 percent.

The gains in Bunds were also limited as the market prepared to absorb up to 5 billion euros of new five-year German bonds being auctioned later in the day. The sale is expected to go smoothly with investors seen lured by the backup in yields, with 5-year yields having jumped from this year's lows of 0.26 percent to as high as 0.95 percent.

"The 2-5-year curve is close to its steepest levels since more than a year and with German five-year bonds currently also trading at very cheap levels versus surrounding bonds again, we look for decent demand in today's auction," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

In lower-rated debt, Spanish 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 4.54 percent as traders pushed for lower prices before an auction of up to 4 billion euros of bonds on Thursday. Equivalent Italian yields were up by a similar amount at 4.41 percent on persisting investor concern about the stability of the country's left-right coalition.