LONDON, Sept 30 Italian government bond yields
jumped on Monday after five ministers from former premier Silvio
Berlusconi's party stepped down at the weekend, increasing the
risk of new elections.
The resignations were set off by clashes at a Friday cabinet
meeting over an imminent sales tax hike.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will go before
parliament on Wednesday and hold a confidence vote to verify
what is left of his parliamentary backing. President Giorgio
Napolitano began talks on Sunday to solve the crisis.
Tensions have been running high in Letta's left-right
coalition ever since last month, when Berlusconi was convicted
of tax fraud. His allies have threatened to bring the government
down if he was ousted from parliament following his conviction.
BTP futures opened 112 ticks lower at 109.23. They
later hit a two week low of 108.79.
"I don't think markets expected Italy to hold early
elections ... I think this is where we're going," one trader
said.
German Bund futures opened 33 ticks higher at
140.78, with the risk of a U.S. government shutdown also
supporting a shift into the perceived safety of top-rated bonds.
On Sunday, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives passed a measure that ties government funding to
a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare
restructuring law, while Senate Democrats have vowed to reject
it.