By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Oct 2 Italian bonds firmed on Wednesday
on expectations Prime Minister Enrico Letta will survive a
confidence vote with the support of dissidents from Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right party.
Italian debt outperformed other euro zone bonds, which were
broadly steady before a European Central Bank meeting later in
the day. The first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years was
having little impact on the region's debt markets as many
investors view it as only temporary.
The confidence vote in Italy was called after five ministers
from Berlusconi's party resigned at the weekend. The media
tycoon and former prime minister's allies have threatened to
bring the government down if he is evicted from parliament
following a tax fraud conviction.
But divisions within his camp widened sharply this week,
easing market concern that Italy could face a fresh round of
potentially inconclusive elections.
The fact that many members of Berlusconi's party were still
going to vote against Letta, however, kept up concern about the
effectiveness of the left-right coalition in the future.
"We've avoided a near-term crisis," said Chris Scicluna,
head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets. "But the
probability of getting a rational government and constructive
policymaking over a period of several quarters remains
relatively low."
Italian 10-year bond yields fell 9 basis
points to 4.44 percent, reversing a recent rise which took them
over 4.70 percent. The cost to insure Italian debt against
default via five-year credit default swaps fell 5 basis point to
249 basis points, according to data monitor Markit.
Some analysts say renewed parliament backing might
strengthen Letta's authority to push through reforms.
"Maybe Berlusconi pushed it too far this time and ... after
all this we could have a more stable government than the one we
had before. Italy may come out stronger," Nordea chief analyst
Anders Svendsen said.
LTRO TALK
German Bund futures were 7 ticks up at 140.33, with
little movement expected before the ECB meeting.
While the ECB is not expected to make any changes in its
monetary policy, investors will be looking for any new hints on
whether it could offer new long-term unlimited loans to banks
(LTROs) to keep liquidity ample and short-term rates low.
"They might allude to the fact that there could be more
LTROs further down the line but they won't do anything at this
meeting," ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.
"Last time they offered LTROs there was a crisis ... this
time the market is much more stable."
While Bunds, regarded as a safe-haven asset, showed no
obvious reaction to the U.S. government shutdown, the cost of
insuring U.S. government bonds for one year rose above that of
insuring the debt for five years for the first time since July
2011.
The curve inversion is considered a classic sign of stress
as normally a longer-term insurance would be costlier.
"That's interesting, but in the event of a U.S. default who
is going to pay anything?" Daiwa's Chris Scicluna said of the
CDS move. "The event would be catastrophic."