LONDON Oct 2 Italian government bond yields
fell on Wednesday after Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a
confidence vote from lawmakers following former premier Silvio
Berlusconi's climbdown from threats to topple the coalition.
Italian debt outperformed other euro zone bonds, which were
steady to slightly weaker after the European Central Bank left
key interest rates unchanged and gave no hint fresh monetary
easing was imminent.
The confidence vote in Italy was called after five ministers
from Berlusconi's party resigned at the weekend. The media
tycoon and former prime minister's allies have threatened to
bring the government down if he is evicted from parliament
following a tax fraud conviction.
Berlusconi backed off just before the confidence vote in
parliament after divisions within his camp widened sharply this
week, easing market concern that Italy could face a fresh round
of potentially inconclusive elections.
"We can continue to see the relief rally going on in Italian
BTPs after Berlusconi's PDL guys backed Letta, weakening
Berlusconi quite considerably," said David Schnautz, a senior
strategist at Commerzbank in New York.
"On a short term basis the domestic newsflow out of Italy is
as close to as good as it can get. The situation was close to
the brink but it's not like now we have a firm or stable
government. Overall, there's structural instability which is
still prevailing."
Italian 10-year yields fell more than 10 basis points to
4.34 percent, reversing a recent rise which took
them over 4.70 percent. They were back to levels seen a week ago
just before the media tycoon and former prime minsiter's allies
threatened to bring the government down if he was evicted from
parliament following a tax fraud conviction.
The cost to insure Italian debt against default via
five-year credit default swaps fell 6 basis point to 248 basis
points, according to data monitor Markit.
Some analysts say renewed parliament backing might
strengthen Letta's authority to push through reforms.
"Maybe Berlusconi pushed it too far this time and ... after
all this we could have a more stable government than the one we
had before. Italy may come out stronger," Nordea chief analyst
Anders Svendsen said.
Italian bonds also clawed back some ground against Spanish
equivalents, though 10-year yields were still 11 bps above
Spanish ones.
"Short-term there's potential we may see more switching out
of Spain into Italy but overall we see the 10-year Italian yield
falling to 4.25 percent," Schnautz said.
ECB STANDS PAT
The first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years was having
little impact on the region's debt markets as many investors
view it as only temporary.
German Bund futures rose 6 ticks to settle at
140.32 after ECB President Mario Draghi signalled no imminent
policy easing. He reiterated the bank was watching moves in
market interest rates closely and was ready to use any policy
option to temper them if needed.
"We continue to envisage another very long-term refinancing
operation before year end, likely with different
characteristics, for example fixed to the current benchmark
interest tate, if the liquidity surplus continues to shrink in
the coming months," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.
While Bunds, regarded as a safe-haven asset, showed no
obvious reaction to the U.S. government shutdown, the cost of
insuring U.S. government bonds for one year rose above that of
insuring the debt for five years for the first time since July
2011.
The curve inversion is considered a classic sign of stress
as normally a longer-term insurance would be costlier.