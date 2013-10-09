By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Oct 9 Italian bonds recovered from an
early dip on Wednesday after orders for a planned syndicated
bond issue jumped to 6.5 billion euros from an initial 3.5
billion euros.
Spain is also set to raise funds via a syndicate of banks
with the planned long 31-year duration of the paper the latest
sign that sentiment toward many of the euro zone's debt-ridden
southern economies is improving.
Pricing for both papers is expected later.
"There are price concessions weighing on the curve there,"
Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said. "This may
last a little further into the (supply) but once this is out of
the way there is probably also scope for a bit of a recovery."
Concerns over the U.S. government's ability to raise a debt
ceiling by its Oct. 17 deadline and avoid default was
underpinning safe-haven German bonds at the expense of riskier
assets, analysts said, while keeping trade rangebound.
Ten-year Italian yields were little changed at
4.36 percent. Ten-year Spanish yields were up 2.6
basis points at 4.33 pct.
"There is a bit of supply concession in them but we think
the deals will go very well and therefore they will perform okay
over the course of the day," one trader said.
Global equity markets fell overnight after little progress
was made on the U.S. budget deadlock, with U.S. President Barack
Obama saying he would be willing to negotiate only after
Republicans agree to re-open the government and raise the debt
limit with no conditions.
Markets were still optimistic of a last-minute solution,
Guntermann said, but the stand-off was too tricky to trade and
he expected investors to remain cautious.
German Bund futures were up 22 ticks on the day at
140.44, well within a trading range held in October.
Germany aims to sell 4 billion euros of five-year bonds
later. It is benefitting both from its safe-haven status amid
the U.S. nerves and from expectations that U.S. monetary policy
will stay loose for longer than previously expected.
The U.S. budget deadlock has raised expectations that the
Fed may delay any scaling back in its bond-buying program. Obama
is also now set to nominate Fed number two Janet Yellen as Fed
chairman and she is expected to tread carefully in winding down
economic stimulus.