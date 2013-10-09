LONDON Oct 9 Euro zone debt markets easily
absorbed a bout of supply on Wednesday as investors, worried
about the implications of budget deadlock in the United States,
snapped up assets denominated in euros.
Five-year German bonds outperformed in the secondary market
after a Bobl note sale drew solid demand, attracting 2 times the
amount on offer, up from 1.5 at a similar sale in September
despite the lower returns on offer.
Interest in a syndicated sale of 31-year Spanish bonds and a
syndication of 7-year Italian debt was solid, adding to signs of
improved sentiment towards the euro zone's debt-ridden southern
economies.
"People are tending to be somewhat long of euros at the
moment... Demand for the euro is underpinned by the fact that
it's not dollars (as people) worry about this event risk," Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.
But he added: "In most people's mind, (the U.S. impasse) is
still going to resolve itself even though they feel a little bit
unsettled by the fact that it hasn't been resolved so far."
Bund futures rose 26 ticks to 140.48, pushing
10-year German yields 1.9 basis points lower to
1.79 percent. Five-year bonds outperformed, with yields
3.3 bps lower at 0.68 percent.
Ten-year Italian yields were flat at 4.35
percent as Italy looked set to raise 5 billion euros at the
7-year sale, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial
information service, reported.
Interest in a syndicated 31-year debt Spanish debt sale
topped 10 billion euros, according to IFR, citing a bank
managing the deal.
U.S. DEFAULT RISK
The cost of insuring one-year U.S. government debt against
default hit its highest since July 2011 and one-year CDS is now
trading 22 bps above five-year rates - a classic sign of stress
and reflecting investor concern about a default.
In normal circumstances, it is costlier to buy longer-term
credit protection and yields on longer-dated debt are usually
higher than on bonds maturing in the near future.
The U.S. fiscal stand-off has become increasingly
entrenched, but markets were still hopeful of a resolution.
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would be willing
to negotiate only after Republicans agree to re-open government
and raise the debt limit unconditionally.
So far, markets have largely weathered this deadlock on the
view that the Fed will delay any plans to scale back
bond-purchases - reinforced by Obama's planned nomination of
Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank.
But if fears of a U.S. default grow, euro zone debt stands
to benefit, analysts said.
"With this discussion about the debt ceiling and bear in
mind the very small probability that you may have a potentially
disruptive market event, like some minor default probability in
the U.S.... it would leave actually Bunds and generally European
debt as the only alternative for G10 investors," Alessandro
Tentori, global head of rate strategy at Citi.