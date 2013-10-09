By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Oct 9 Euro zone debt markets easily absorbed a bout of supply on Wednesday as investors, worried about the implications of budget deadlock in the United States, snapped up assets denominated in euros.

Five-year German bonds outperformed in the secondary market after a Bobl note sale drew solid demand, attracting twice the amount on offer, up from 1.5 at a similar sale in September despite the lower returns on offer.

Spain and Italy also drew solid investor interest in syndicated sales of 31- and 7-year bonds respectively, another sign of improved sentiment towards the euro zone's debt-ridden southern economies.

"People are tending to be somewhat long of euros at the moment ... Demand for the euro is underpinned by the fact that it's not dollars (as people) worry about this event risk," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

But he added: "In most people's mind, (the U.S. impasse) is still going to resolve itself even though they feel a little bit unsettled by the fact that it hasn't been resolved so far."

Interest the syndicated Spanish sale topped 10 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters service IFR, citing a bank managing the deal.

Spanish 10-year yields were up 3 basis points at 4.34 percent while 30-year yields were flat at 5.11 percent.

With the sale out of the way, Spanish bonds were expected to resume a recent rally in coming sessions with analysts seeing them continuing to outperform Italian debt, which faces more sales on Friday.

Spain has almost completed its 2013 funding programme and last week prepaid 12 billion euros in an expensive syndicated loan from banks. Investors now want the Treasury to consider issuing a record-long 50-year bond.

Italy drew robust interest for a sale of 7-year bonds at which it looked set to raise 5 billion euros, IFR said. Its 10-year yields were 2 basis points up at 4.37 percent.

"In this kind of market where there are jitters stemming from the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock, Italian and Spanish bond performance has been remarkably good and supply didn't put much pressure on the bonds in the secondary market," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

The well-received supply from lower-rated euro zone issuers prompted investors to scale back exposure to German Bunds. Bund futures settled two ticks up on the day at 140.24, having risen as high as 140.65 earlier.

German 10-year yields were flat at 1.82 percent but five-year bonds outperformed, with yields 2 bps lower at 0.67 percent.

U.S. DEFAULT RISK

Demand for Bunds remained underpinned by concerns about the budget and debt ceiling deadlock in Washington.

The cost of insuring one-year U.S. government debt against default hit its highest since July 2011 and one-year CDS are now trading 22 bps above five-year rates - a classic sign of stress and reflecting investor concern about a default.

In normal circumstances, it is costlier to buy longer-term credit protection and yields on longer-dated debt are usually higher than on bonds maturing in the near future.

Markets were still hopeful of a resolution and that has constrained a significant flight to safe-haven assets.

Markets have also been encouraged by the view that the Fed will delay any plans to scale back bond purchases - reinforced by President Barack Obama's planned nomination of Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank.

But if fears of a U.S. default grow, the euro zone debt stands to benefit, analysts said.