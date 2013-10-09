By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Oct 9 Euro zone debt markets easily
absorbed a bout of supply on Wednesday as investors, worried
about the implications of budget deadlock in the United States,
snapped up assets denominated in euros.
Five-year German bonds outperformed in the secondary market
after a Bobl note sale drew solid demand, attracting twice the
amount on offer, up from 1.5 at a similar sale in September
despite the lower returns on offer.
Spain and Italy also drew solid investor interest in
syndicated sales of 31- and 7-year bonds respectively, another
sign of improved sentiment towards the euro zone's debt-ridden
southern economies.
"People are tending to be somewhat long of euros at the
moment ... Demand for the euro is underpinned by the fact that
it's not dollars (as people) worry about this event risk," Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.
But he added: "In most people's mind, (the U.S. impasse) is
still going to resolve itself even though they feel a little bit
unsettled by the fact that it hasn't been resolved so far."
Interest the syndicated Spanish sale topped 10 billion
euros, according to Thomson Reuters service IFR, citing a bank
managing the deal.
Spanish 10-year yields were up 3 basis points
at 4.34 percent while 30-year yields were flat at
5.11 percent.
With the sale out of the way, Spanish bonds were expected to
resume a recent rally in coming sessions with analysts seeing
them continuing to outperform Italian debt, which faces more
sales on Friday.
Spain has almost completed its 2013 funding programme and
last week prepaid 12 billion euros in an expensive syndicated
loan from banks. Investors now want the Treasury to consider
issuing a record-long 50-year bond.
Italy drew robust interest for a sale of 7-year bonds at
which it looked set to raise 5 billion euros, IFR said.
Its 10-year yields were 2 basis
points up at 4.37 percent.
"In this kind of market where there are jitters stemming
from the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock, Italian and Spanish bond
performance has been remarkably good and supply didn't put much
pressure on the bonds in the secondary market," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said.
The well-received supply from lower-rated euro zone issuers
prompted investors to scale back exposure to German Bunds. Bund
futures settled two ticks up on the day at 140.24,
having risen as high as 140.65 earlier.
German 10-year yields were flat at 1.82
percent but five-year bonds outperformed, with yields
2 bps lower at 0.67 percent.
U.S. DEFAULT RISK
Demand for Bunds remained underpinned by concerns about the
budget and debt ceiling deadlock in Washington.
The cost of insuring one-year U.S. government debt against
default hit its highest since July 2011 and one-year CDS are now
trading 22 bps above five-year rates - a classic sign of stress
and reflecting investor concern about a default.
In normal circumstances, it is costlier to buy longer-term
credit protection and yields on longer-dated debt are usually
higher than on bonds maturing in the near future.
Markets were still hopeful of a resolution and that has
constrained a significant flight to safe-haven assets.
Markets have also been encouraged by the view that the Fed
will delay any plans to scale back bond purchases - reinforced
by President Barack Obama's planned nomination of Janet Yellen
to head the U.S. central bank.
But if fears of a U.S. default grow, the euro zone debt
stands to benefit, analysts said.