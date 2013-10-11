* Italy's 3- and 15-year borrowing costs fall at auction
* Prospects of break in U.S. debt impasse aids risk taking
* Greek 10-yr yields at 4-1/2-month low, Portugal follows
* German 10-year yields rise, at highest in nearly 3 weeks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 11 Italian yields dipped on Friday
after a well-received bond auction rounded up a week of solid
sales from the euro zone's lower rated issuers as prospects of a
potential U.S. debt deal lifted demand for riskier assets.
Even junk-rated Greek and Portuguese bonds rallied as
investors renewed their search for yield, heartened by signs
that politicians in Washington were willing to reach a deal to
lift the country's debt ceiling and avert a near-term default.
President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready
to end the deadlock after meeting at the White House late on
Thursday, and talks continued into the night with one senior
Republican saying an agreement could come on Friday.
The more benign market environment and easing political
concerns in Rome after the government won a confidence vote last
week helped drive Italy's borrowing costs sharply lower at a
sale of up to 6 billion euros of bonds on Friday.
This rounded off a week of hefty debt sales in Rome and
Madrid which drew robust interest from investors, in a sign of
improved sentiment towards the euro zone's debt-ridden southern
economies.
Italian 10-year yields were last 3 basis
points lower at 4.3 percent, cutting its premium over German
Bunds to their lowest in about three weeks at 243 bps.
Italian bonds have also regained ground against Spanish
bonds, with 10-year yields falling below Spanish equivalents on
Thursday after a new 7-year bond sale drew hefty demand. Spanish
10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 4.33 percent.
"The auction was pretty well received ... For most of the
bonds, especially the longer dated, ones we have seen investors
willing to overbid versus the mid-market. This shows how
risk-seeking investors are," said Christian Lenk, a strategist
at DZ Bank.
Greek 10-year yields hit their lowest in 4-1/2
months at 8.79 percent albeit while Portuguese yields fell 19
bps to 6.26 percent, their lowest since June albeit in
ultra-thin volumes.
"We see a pretty constructive environment for riskier euro
zone government bonds," Lenk said. "It's a bit like the tide
raising all ships given the positive developments we see
surrounding the U.S. debt discussions where most likely at least
a short term solution will be found in the next few days."
BRIEF RESPITE?
German 10-year yields held near three-week highs with the
Bund future three ticks lower at 139.62 as the firmer
tone in lower-rated debt sapped demand for safe havens.
Bunds gave up early gains made in the wake of a rebound in
U.S. Treasuries after a solid 30-year T-bond sale on Thursday.
German 10-year yields saw their biggest daily rise in a
month on Thursday as signs Washington was inching towards a
short-term deal cooled demand for safe havens and lifted riskier
assets.
"Risks if anything are more to the downside for core bonds,"
said Mathias van der Juegt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.
"I believe the chances are higher that we might get some
short-term agreement on raising the debt ceiling so risks are
more to the downside for core bonds because of the U.S. holiday
on Monday but I don't expect a big move."
Very short-term U.S. Treasury bill rates have come off peaks
hit this week as signs of progress have emerged. Some in the
market still saw risks, with a potential deal before Monday's
U.S. public holiday seen providing only a brief respite.
"Looking beyond the very short-term, then, this could have
negative implications somewhat further down the road," Rabobank
strategists said in a note.
"Indeed, while this hard borrowing limit would avoid a
potential default scenario in the very near future, there is a
risk that, if the Democrats and Republicans cannot make a deal
in time, the government will approach another potential default
scenario towards the end of November. This might then startle
markets again."