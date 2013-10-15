* Bunds fall with Treasuries on rising bets of a U.S. debt deal

* German yields could spike above 2 percent if deal reached

* Spain, Italy yields stabilise after recent falls

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 15 German 10-year yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as expectations of a deal to avert a potential U.S. debt default pulled investors out of top-rated government bonds and into riskier assets.

The move tracked a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after U.S. Senate Majority leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, ended a day of talks on Monday, with Reid saying they had made "tremendous progress".

The plan under discussion would promptly end a partial government shutdown about to enter its third week and raise the debt ceiling by enough to cover the country's borrowing needs at least through mid-February, according to a source familiar with negotiations.

The Bund future, sought by investors as a safe-haven in times of market stress, was last down 38 ticks at 139.36 with an upbeat reading of German investor sentiment data adding to the weaker tone.

German 10-year yields were 3.5 basis points up at 1.90 percent, their highest since Sept. 23, with benchmark U.S. yields up by a similar amount at 2.72 percent. Other higher-rated euro zone bond yields, notably Dutch, Austrian and French, were also higher on the day.

"There's hope that there will be some kind of a temporary solution in the U.S. and that supports cautious risk sentiment, and that's been weighing on Treasuries and Bunds," said Niels From, chief rates analyst at Nordea.

CAUTION

There were, however, signs of market edginess. Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills were near their highest since the 2008 financial crisis. The cost of insuring against a U.S. debt default in the near-term was 29 basis points above five-year rates, near their most since 2011, according to data provider Markit.

It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit protection. The current curve inversion - considered a classic sign of credit stress - reflects investors' concern over a potential short-term default.

"The market still needs a deal to believe in it ... It will be a temporary solution, not a long term solution, and will give them time to negotiate for the next couple of months," From said.

If a deal is reached, and economic data continue to improve, some in the market expected German 10-year yields to spike to this year's peak of 2.059 percent, hit in early September as markets braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start trimming its monetary stimulus.

"There's been an improvement in sentiment in (euro zone) periphery (debt) and if there's an improvement in European data, core bond yields should go higher," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

Italian yields slipped, extending last week's falls on an upbeat tone in riskier assets and after recent solid debt sales in Rome and Madrid.

Spanish equivalents, however, bucked the trend and were last up 3.5 bps at 4.31 percent as traders pushed for cheaper prices before another debt sale on Thursday.