* Bunds fall with Treasuries on rising bets of a U.S. debt
deal
* German yields could spike above 2 percent if deal reached
* Spain, Italy yields stabilise after recent falls
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 15 German 10-year yields rose to
their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as expectations of a
deal to avert a potential U.S. debt default pulled investors out
of top-rated government bonds and into riskier assets.
The move tracked a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after U.S.
Senate Majority leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and his
Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, ended a day of talks on
Monday, with Reid saying they had made "tremendous progress".
The plan under discussion would promptly end a partial
government shutdown about to enter its third week and raise the
debt ceiling by enough to cover the country's borrowing needs at
least through mid-February, according to a source familiar with
negotiations.
The Bund future, sought by investors as a
safe-haven in times of market stress, was last down 38 ticks at
139.36 with an upbeat reading of German investor sentiment data
adding to the weaker tone.
German 10-year yields were 3.5 basis points up
at 1.90 percent, their highest since Sept. 23, with benchmark
U.S. yields up by a similar amount at 2.72 percent.
Other higher-rated euro zone bond yields, notably Dutch,
Austrian and French, were also higher on the day.
"There's hope that there will be some kind of a temporary
solution in the U.S. and that supports cautious risk sentiment,
and that's been weighing on Treasuries and Bunds," said Niels
From, chief rates analyst at Nordea.
CAUTION
There were, however, signs of market edginess. Interest
rates on short-term Treasury bills were near their highest since
the 2008 financial crisis. The cost of insuring against a U.S.
debt default in the near-term was 29 basis points above
five-year rates, near their most since 2011, according to data
provider Markit.
It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit
protection. The current curve inversion - considered a classic
sign of credit stress - reflects investors' concern over a
potential short-term default.
"The market still needs a deal to believe in it ... It will
be a temporary solution, not a long term solution, and will give
them time to negotiate for the next couple of months," From
said.
If a deal is reached, and economic data continue to improve,
some in the market expected German 10-year yields to spike to
this year's peak of 2.059 percent, hit in early September as
markets braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start trimming
its monetary stimulus.
"There's been an improvement in sentiment in (euro zone)
periphery (debt) and if there's an improvement in European data,
core bond yields should go higher," said Alessandro Giansanti, a
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
Italian yields slipped, extending last week's falls on an
upbeat tone in riskier assets and after recent solid debt sales
in Rome and Madrid.
Spanish equivalents, however, bucked the trend and were last
up 3.5 bps at 4.31 percent as traders pushed for
cheaper prices before another debt sale on Thursday.