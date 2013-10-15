* Bunds fall with Treasuries on rising bets of U.S. deal

* German yields could spike above 2 percent if deal reached

* Spain, Italy yields stabilise after recent falls

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 15 German 10-year yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as signs that U.S. senators were close to a last-minute deal to avert a potential default pulled investors out of assets perceived as safe havens.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he was confident Senate Democrats and Republicans could reach a comprehensive fiscal agreement this week. Other senators also expressed optimism, even as Republicans in the House of Representatives said they were working on a separate plan.

A deal would end a partial government shutdown about to enter its third week and raise the debt ceiling so the Obama administration could pay its bills for at least a couple more months.

The Bund future, sought by investors in times of market stress, closed 51 ticks lower at 139.24 with an upbeat reading of German investor sentiment data adding to the weaker tone.

German 10-year yields were 5 basis points up at 1.91 percent, their highest since Sept. 23, with benchmark U.S. yields up 4 bps at 2.72 percent. Yields on other higher-rated euro zone bonds, notably Dutch, Austrian and French, were also higher on the day.

"We seem to be going towards a resolution," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said. "The can is going to be kicked down the road."

CAUTION

There were, however, signs of market edginess. Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills remained near their highest since the 2008 financial crisis, despite falling on Tuesday. The cost of insuring against a U.S. debt default for one year was 28 basis points above five-year rates, near their most since 2011, according to data provider Markit.

It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit protection. The current curve inversion - considered a classic sign of credit stress - reflects investors' concern over a potential short-term default.

"The market still needs a deal to believe in ... It will be a temporary solution, not a long term solution, and will give them time to negotiate for the next couple of months," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.

If a deal is reached, and economic data continue to improve, some in the market expected German 10-year yields to spike to this year's peak of 2.059 percent, hit in early September as markets braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start trimming its monetary stimulus.

"There's been an improvement in sentiment in (euro zone) periphery (debt) and if there's an improvement in European data, core bond yields should go higher," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

Italian 10-year yields slipped, extending last week's falls on an upbeat tone in riskier assets and after recent solid debt sales in Rome and Madrid.

Spanish equivalents, however, rose 4 bps to 4.32 percent as traders pushed for cheaper prices before another debt sale on Thursday.