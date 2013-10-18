LONDON Oct 18 German Bunds were steady on
Friday, holding on to hefty gains made in the previous session
on the back of a stop-gap U.S. debt deal that is seen hurting
longer-term growth prospects for the world's largest economy.
Data showing an acceleration in China's growth failed to
lift market sentiment enough to significantly weigh on
safe-haven Bunds, whose outlook has been improved by policy
uncertainty across the Atlantic.
The last-minute deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and fund
the government until Jan. 15 raised worries a new round of
political brinkmanship could start at the turn of the year,
weighing on consumer and business sentiment.
The likely negative impact this would have on the economy
could also delay the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce
bond-buying stimulus, giving an extra boost to Bunds, which tend
to closely track moves by their top-rated U.S. peers.
Bund futures were last 4 ticks lower on the day at
139.64, having gained 75 ticks on Thursday. Ten-year cash yields
were flat at 1.87 percent.
The debt deal re-opened the U.S. government, which had been
shut for more than two weeks. The release of economic
indicators, including the key payrolls data, will thus resume
next week. Many players are downbeat on what they will say about
the state of the economy.
"If we get strong numbers the market will shrug them off
because they are from before the shutdown. If they're weak, it
means the labour market may have been losing momentum even
before October," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.
"If anything, they will support (German and U.S.) bonds," he
said, adding he did not expect the Fed to "seriously consider to
taper until at least early next year."
Friday's pause in Bund gains was attributed to technical
reasons, rather than fundamental ones.
U.S. 10-year T-note yields matched the month's
lows around 2.58 percent on Thursday, with the level expected
now to act as near-term support for yields on the charts and
with Bunds likely mirroring the move, according to KBC
strategist Piet Lammens.
Other euro zone bonds were broadly steady, with Italian and
Spanish debt slightly firmer.
"Tapering (of Fed bond buying) is off the radar ... that's a
good climate for the periphery," Lammens said.