* Higher money market rates push up short German yields
* Germany sells 4.4 bln euros of two-year bonds
* Belgium outperforms after reduced 2014 borrowing plan
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 11 Two-year German yields crept
higher on Wednesday, tracking a recent rise in short-term
lending rates on the back of falling liquidity in money markets
and as investors absorbed supply.
Overnight lending rates have been creeping higher as banks
pay back long-term funding lent by the European Central bank at
the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
"It's nothing to do with the credit risk of Germany. It's
just expectations that liquidity will continue to disappear from
the market, not only in the euro zone, but with possible
tapering coming from the U.S," Alessandro Giansanti, senior
rates strategy at ING.
Some in the market brought forward bets of when the Federal
Reserve would begin to scale back its monetary stimulus after
above-forecast U.S. jobs data last week, though the consensus
remains for a March move.
Two-year German yields rose 1.2 bps to 0.21
percent, as the bond underperformed the rest of the curve.
Germany sold 4.38 billion euro of two-year bonds, drawing
bids for 1.7 times the amount on offer, compared with 2.2 times
in November even though yields were lower then.
Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.83
percent, having hit a seven-week high last week at 1.89 percent.
Yields have held in a 1.65-1.95 percent range since the
beginning of October.
"Trading activity is now slowing significantly. It's a tight
range and we expect a relatively constructive tone going into
the end of the year," Patrick Jacq, Europe rate strategist at
BNP Paribas said, adding he saw room for yields on German
5-10-year bonds to ease slightly.
FED WATCH
Other euro zone debt was also range-bound with investors
reluctant to place big bets before the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy
meeting.
A majority of economists in a Reuters poll published on
Monday still expect the Fed to start trimming its bond buying in
March but the survey also showed some economists warming to the
idea that it could come earlier.
A bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress on
Tuesday would remove one obstacle to tapering.
"On the surface the budget deal is a good thing because...
it reduces fiscal uncertainty that comes from the U.S," Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital markets said.
"But from a markets point of view, it increases the chances
that the Fed will taper sooner rather than later, particularly
after November's strong employment report."
Belgian bonds outperformed other highly-rated euro zone
bonds after the country said on Tuesday it planned to issue less
long-term debt in 2014 than in 2013.
"That has just triggered a bit of buying," one trader said.
Ten-year Belgian yields fell 3.3 bps to 2.40
percent.