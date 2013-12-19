* Highly-rated debt tracks U.S. bonds lower one day after
Fed verdict
* More dovish Fed rate guidance offsets tapering of bond
purchases
* Periphery bonds brave tapering announcement
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 19 German yields held near
seven-week highs on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve
said it would trim asset purchases but tempered the move with a
promise to keep interest rates low for longer than previously
signalled.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would
reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion
and was likely to continue to cut them back steadily, suggesting
its huge dose of quantitative easing could end by late 2014.
He also said the Fed would probably keep the federal funds
rate at between zero and 0.25 percent well past the point at
which the U.S. unemployment rate falls past its 6.5 percent
target, especially if inflation remains below 2 percent.
"I don't think (German yields) will go much higher. It was
clearly dovish guidance and it should be enough (to limit the
sell-off)," Commerzbank analyst Kevin Rettberg said.
Ten-year German yields rose 2.5 basis points
to 1.87 percent - close to a seven-week high of 1.89 percent
touched earlier this month - while the Bund future fell
34 ticks to a settlement close of 139.80.
German bonds tracked falls in the U.S. Treasury market
. The U.S. central bank's stimulus programme has
helped prop up global financial markets during the recent crisis
and its gradual withdrawal is expected to lift core bond yields
off historical lows in time.
"Tapering is the beginning of the end for loose monetary
policy and yields will rise - if not today, maybe in the next
few weeks or months," said Felix Herrmann, market strategist at
DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti expected U.S. 10-year
yields, currently at 2.93 percent, to hit 3 percent in the next
three months, and Bund yields to test 2 percent.
The premium U.S. T-notes offer over Bunds, currently at
roughly 106 bps, should rise to 120 bps, he said, arguing that
the U.S. economy will recover faster than Europe's and that the
European Central Bank will keep monetary policy soft.
Investors will wait for new evidence the recovery is picking
up before further trimming bond holdings, Giansanti said.
After a recent series of upbeat data, the latest releases
were more tame, showing U.S. home resales hit a near-one-year
low in November and new filings for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week.
"The outlook for bond yields would be data-dependent,"
Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said. "If it turns out -
like we believe - that momentum is building in the economy, that
will result in higher yields."
Lower-rated bonds withstood the Fed's announcement of
stimulus reduction particularly well, with 10-year Italian
yields flat at 4.08 percent. Equivalent Spanish
yields fell 2.3 bps to 4.13 percent as the
country's bonds outperformed following strong results at
Madrid's last debt auction of the year.
"The periphery got away lightly from what went on," said
David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit
Agricole. "The Fed started tapering - there was a little bit of
concern that you could have seen some risk-off type of trade
which never showed up."